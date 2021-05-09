SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS.

SPXC stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.