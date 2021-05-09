srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $29,195.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00250274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.54 or 0.01208539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.00780683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,349.25 or 0.99504053 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

