SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.