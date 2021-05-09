SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

NASDAQ:SSRM remained flat at $$17.37 on Friday. 2,476,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.