SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.
NASDAQ:SSRM remained flat at $$17.37 on Friday. 2,476,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
