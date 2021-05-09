St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $579,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

