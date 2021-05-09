St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2,285.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

