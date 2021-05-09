Stakenet (XSN) Hits Market Cap of $44.68 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $44.68 million and approximately $184,234.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.73 or 0.00695945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005904 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00131879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,102,030 coins and its circulating supply is 116,562,992 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

