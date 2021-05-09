Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1346 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of STN opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

