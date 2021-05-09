Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Starbucks by 43.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

