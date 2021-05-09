Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $26.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
