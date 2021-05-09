Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

