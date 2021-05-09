State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $109,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $379.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.51 and its 200-day moving average is $332.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

