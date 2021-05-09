State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,681 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

NYSE PEN opened at $271.43 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

