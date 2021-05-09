State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,755 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 73.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.