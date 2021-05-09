SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Hits $83,609.95

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $83,609.95 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $757.14 or 0.01318615 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.