Stereotaxis (STXS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Stereotaxis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, analysts expect Stereotaxis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $6.70 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $496.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

