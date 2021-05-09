Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

KARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

