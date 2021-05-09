Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,840 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 94,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 373,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,004,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $174,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

