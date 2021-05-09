Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,953 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.41. 23,316,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,888,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

