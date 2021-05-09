Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,731 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of BNDW opened at $79.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

