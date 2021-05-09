Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

