Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.