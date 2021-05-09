Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

