Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $441,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 281,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29,882.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

NYSE BBY opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

