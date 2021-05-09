Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $495,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.