Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $599,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $44.97 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

