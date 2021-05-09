Stratus Properties (STRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

