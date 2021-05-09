Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Tops $139.96 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Strike has a market capitalization of $139.96 million and $445,182.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.16 or 0.00093498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00247443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.01202831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.92 or 0.99773366 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

