Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.