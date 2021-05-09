Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 111,679 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $76,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 462.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 710.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

