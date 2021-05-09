Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

