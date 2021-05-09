Strs Ohio Has $1.16 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 212.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 140.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.9% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

BEPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

