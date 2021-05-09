Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

