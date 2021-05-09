Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Emerson Electric worth $193,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.