Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $233.95 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,189 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $233,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $199.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.