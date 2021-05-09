Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,835 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Northrop Grumman worth $170,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $375.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

