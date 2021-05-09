Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,886 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $178,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.