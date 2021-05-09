Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,602 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $163,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

