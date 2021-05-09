Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI reiterated a na rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.60. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

