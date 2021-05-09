Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI reiterated a na rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.60. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit