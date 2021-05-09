Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

May 9th, 2021

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 7.01.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

