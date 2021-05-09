Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $261,036,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

