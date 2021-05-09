Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Superdry alerts:

SEPGY stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $310.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.