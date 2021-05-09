Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

