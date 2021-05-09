Susquehanna Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $5,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

