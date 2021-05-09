Susquehanna Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.

HUBG stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

