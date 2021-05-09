SVB Leerink Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.46.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

