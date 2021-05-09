SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

