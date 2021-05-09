SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,667 shares of company stock worth $2,389,989. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

