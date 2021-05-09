SwftCoin Trading Down 22.5% This Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00105600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.17 or 0.00787415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.23 or 0.09125524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047531 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SWFTC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

