Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.00

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 1370902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.80).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of £380.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

