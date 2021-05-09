Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.34 million.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

